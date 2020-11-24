Camby man, dog featured in Amazon Prime show

INDIANAPOLIS– “The Pack” is a reality T.V. competition like the “Amazing Race,” but with a big twist.

In this Amazon Prime show, twelve teams of dogs and their human companions travel the globe competing in challenges for a $500,000 prize.

It’s hosted by Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy. One of the teams competing is from Camby. Brian Calvert is the owner of Dixie the praying dog.

She’s a four-year-old bluetick coonhound who works with veterans. Calvert explains how the show impacted him and Dixie.