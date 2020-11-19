Campaign highlights rewards of teen adoption

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Adoption Month.

Right now, there are 424,000 children in the U.S. foster care system.

Teens have lower adoption rates than younger children, but no matter their age, all kids need a supportive and loving family.

Kamilah Bunn, CEO of the Adoption Exchange Association, and Catherine Monet, AdoptUSKids advocate, highlight the importance of adopting teens from foster care and showcase how teens can have as much of an impact on their family’s life as parents have in theirs.