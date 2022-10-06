INDIANAPOLIS- The Candlelight Theatre at Benjamin Harrison’s Presidential site offers exceptional theatre performances on stages unlike any other.

A new production may spook you this season, as it takes a new twist through every room of the 23rd President’s Mansion.

Charlie Hyde, CEO and President of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site spoke about The Haunted States of America, by James Trofatter.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://bhpsite.org/events/hauntedstatesofamerica/.