Career-focused online summer camps at no cost

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year during summer break, kids have two choices. One is to do nothing for the duration of the break, or the other option is to keep the mind and body sharp. Technology-based education company, Stride, is hosting online summer camps designed to give kids a look at potential career paths. The best part: there is no cost.

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Shaun McAlmont, the president of career learning solutions at Stride. He explained how the online camp works.

For more information on the camp and what Stride does, click here. Once there, you will be prompted to fill out information about the interested student.