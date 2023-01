If there’s one thing Carmel is known for… It’s roundabouts. The city now has more than 138 of them– more than any other city in the United States. They’re also the inspiration for a new card game created by a Carmel teen.

Franklin Vrtis, a freshman at Carmel High School and the creator of ‘Roundabouts’ the card game, joined FOX59 this morning to explain how it works.

