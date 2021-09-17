Carmel International Arts Festival back this year

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an online art fair last year due to the pandemic. But, the Carmel International Arts Festival is back in person this year. It kicks off Saturday, September 25.

Artists will line Main Street and Rangeline Road for the festival. Saturday night, the Arts & Design District will host musical artists for what’s called ART ROCKS! It’s a family-friendly event with food from local restaurants, food trucks and music.

Map of Carmel International Arts Festival

Masks are not required. Anyone with tents with panels may create signs asking people to wear masks.

Saturday, September 25th – Festival Hours 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, ART ROCKS! 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Sunday, September 26th – Festival Hours 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM