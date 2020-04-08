Carmel mayor addresses letter sent to care facilities

After 11 people died of the coronavirus at a senior care facility in Anderson, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard sent a letter to nursing homes and senior living facilities in his area, encouraging them to test their employees every week.

Many complied and called Aria Diagnostics to set up tests, but at least one did not.

So on Monday, Mayor Brainard sent that facility a strongly worded letter, telling them that failure to test employees was extremely negligent and could even put the facility at risk for reckless homicide.

Then on Tuesday, Aria Diagnostics says the facility called them to schedule an appointment.

We spoke with Mayor Brainard about why he sent that letter and why he feels so strongly that facilities test their employees.

Watch the interview for more.