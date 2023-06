Actor and Carmel native, Yuvi Hecht, is getting his big break in Hollywood. He’s staring in a new Disney show called “Pretty Freekin’ Scary.” It premiered on Disney Channel last week.

Yuvi took an acting class with FOX59’s very own Britt Baker and joined her on the red couch Thursday morning to tell us more about it all.

For a closer look at “Pretty Freekin’ Scary,” click here.