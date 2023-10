The City of Carmel’s Oktoberfest at Carmel City Center is back and it’s FREE! Celebrate with us on Friday, October 6th from 6-10 p.m. with food, drinks and live music entertainment featuring Der Polkatz! Joining us on the morning show are Vice President and Marketing Director for the Carmel City Center, Jimia Smith, and Melanie Brewer representing the city of Carmel with more details.

