This classic rock band from Chicago, Illinois continues to leave fans in awe with their upbeat tracks and power ballads, infused with familiar sounds of hard rock guitar mixed with elements of international music theatre. Known for classic rock staples like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” and “Renegade.” Styx has remained active both in the studio and the road, releasing their latest album “Crash of the Crown” in 2021.

The band is taking the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this Friday, August 4 at 7:30 PM. FOX59’s Angela Ganote caught up with STYX Keyboardist and Vocalist Lawrence Gowan ahead of the the upcoming performance in the Circle City.