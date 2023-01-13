We’re nearly halfway through Dry January, but for many, going alcohol free is more than just a trend – it’s a lifestyle.

Whatever your reason, Indiana’s soon-to-be first alcohol free bar, Memento Zero Proof Lounge, is sharing a mocktail to replace your classic negroni. All of the ingredients are non-alcoholic versions of your typical liquors.

Non-Alcoholic Negroni

1 Part Lyre’s Italian Orange (Campari)

1 Part Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso (Vermouth)

1 Part Cut Above Gin

Garnish w/ orange peel or slice

Combine ingredients. Enjoy.

Memento Zero Proof Lounge is set to open in the Fishers area in spring. You can find out more here.