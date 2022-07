INDIANAPOLIS — Peanuts, crackerjacks and fireworks!

The Indianapolis Indians are inviting Hoosiers to celebrate July 4th at Victory Field this year.

Kicking off a six-game homestead against the Iowa Cubs, the Indians will take to the field at 6 p.m. in their special Stars & Stripes hats.

Jim Cornelison will be on hand to sing the national anthem and sign autographs, and DJ Nicholas Rage will be performing from on top of the dugout.

