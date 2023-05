Enjoy a build-your-own bouquet flower truck (while supplies last), a live DJ, and a photo booth where you can take fun-filled keepsake photos. There will be lemonade on tap and champagne served, a number of brunch specials from participating restaurants and eateries, and a wine tasting and sale by Indiana’s own Peace Water Winery.

This event is free of charge and open to the public; no pre-registration is required.

Click here to learn more about the event on the Fishers District website.