Celebrate National Potato Month with this quick and easy recipe

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Potato Month!

Food Influencer Meaghan Smith shows us a quick and easy recipe for a tasty mashed potato recipe courtesy of Mikesell’s.

Interested in making it at home? Here’s the recipe:

Mikesell’s Groovy Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3/4 cup crushed potato chips, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Bacon bits for topping (optional)
  • Cheddar Cheese for topping (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, 1/2 cup of potato chips, onion, butter, salt and pepper; toss to combine.
  2. Transfer to a greased shallow 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining potato chips. Bake, uncovered, at 350ºF for 40-50 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News