Celebrate National Potato Month with this quick and easy recipe

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Potato Month!
Food Influencer Meaghan Smith shows us a quick and easy recipe for a tasty mashed potato recipe courtesy of Mikesell’s.
Interested in making it at home? Here’s the recipe:
Mikesell’s Groovy Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 3/4 cup crushed potato chips, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- Bacon bits for topping (optional)
- Cheddar Cheese for topping (optional)
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, 1/2 cup of potato chips, onion, butter, salt and pepper; toss to combine.
- Transfer to a greased shallow 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining potato chips. Bake, uncovered, at 350ºF for 40-50 minutes or until potatoes are tender.