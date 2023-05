With so many facets of Indy to explore, we’re celebrating a whole week of all things “the Circle City.”

May 7-13 is National Travel & Tourism Week, where destinations around the country are applauding how the travel industry is moving forward. Experience the moment for yourself and be inspired by just a few of the features Nick Swick, with Visit Indy, shared with FOX59 Monday morning to kick off the week of activities and features.

For more information, click here.