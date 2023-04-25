Last year’s Kentucky Derby was one for the history books. 80-to-1 long-shot Rich Strike stunned thousands when he crossed the finish line first to win the 148th run of the roses at Churchill Downs. If you’re not headed to Louisville for this year’s race next Saturday, you can make the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library your “Old Kentucky Home” with two great events to celebrate the derby.

Communications Manager, Fiona Duffy, and board member Greg Kuhn joined FOX59 Tuesday morning with more details about the upcoming celebrations.

