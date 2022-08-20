INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site CEO & President Charlie Hyde and Charles Braun, who’ll be playing the role of President Harrison for the event, stopped by our morning show to tell us more about the special day.