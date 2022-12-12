Today is National Poinsettia Day. It’s widely recognized as the most popular plant of the Christmas season.

Did you know that the poinsettia doesn’t just come in red? There are actually around 100 different varieties of the flower, including white, orange, pink and purple.

Jack Phipps joined FOX59 this morning with more on poinsettias and the best way to take care of the pretty plant. He’s the annuals and perennials manager at Allisonville Home and Garden.

Allisonville Home and Garden has plenty of poinsettias and other plants perfect for the winter season. You can connect with them by clicking here.