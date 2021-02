CARMEL, Ind – Today is the second day of the Jewish holiday, Purim.

Purim is considered to be one of the most joyful holidays in Judaism.

In a typical year, there are feasts, gift exchanges and plenty of costumes.

However, the pandemic does not permit such large gatherings, which is why the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Carmel made some changes to their festivities.

To learn how they plan to celebrate, click the video above.

To learn more about the center and Purim, click HERE.