Last week we told you about a new Netflix show called “Say I Do.”
A trio of professionals help couples get engaged and married in just one week.
On Thursday we introduced you to Skyler and Randy Caplinger. They were featured in the season finale. They’re not the only local couple on the show. Episode 6 features Jason Vanhorn and Jonathan Rowe. They joined us this morning to talk about the episode.
Central Indiana couple discusses appearing on Netflix wedding show
Last week we told you about a new Netflix show called “Say I Do.”