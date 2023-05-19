Follow Alice down the rabbit hole to the fantastical world of Wonderland in Central Indiana Dance Ensemble’s Alice in Wonderland. Experience the whimsical and absurd with beloved, colorful characters including the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and other exotic creatures as young Alice escapes the clutches of the wicked Queen of Hearts. Filled with wonderful choreography and dancing, this magical performance will be a favorite for audience members of all ages.

