This weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana.

Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade will highlight local businesses and community organizations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later the same day, the festival will bring people together for live music, food trucks, DJs, games and more.

Juneteenth Foodways Festival – There will be food from Black vendors across the city to honor Dolly Johnson, the first Black White House chef.

Juneteenth 2022 Family Affair: The Art Experience – The University of Indianapolis Office of Inclusive Excellence will host Juneteenth 2022 Family Affair: The Art Experience on Friday, June 17. The celebration will include a soft opening of the art exhibit, “Ode to Blackness,” a performance of the National Black Anthem by Tremayne Horne, assistant director of the Stephen F. Fry Professional Edge Center, and family-friendly games and activities.

The Juneteenth Muncie 2022 celebration will be 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at McCulloch Park. Everyone is invited to take canopies, seating and coolers to enjoy a day at the park, featuring free food (3-6 p.m.), games, bands, spoken word, dancers, a DJ, giveaways, prizes and inflatables, as well as cornhole, Delaware County Championship Wrestling, chess tournament and special musical guest, Bashiri Asad, according to the Juneteenth Muncie Facebook page.

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration – The annual Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration returns to the Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art on Saturday, June 18, and will feature jazz performances. With live music, poetry readings, actors in character as civil rights leaders from history and art activities, Juneteenth will be offered with free admission at the Eiteljorg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration – Celebrate Juneteenth at the Center for Black Literature & Culture’s 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration, taking place June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Central Library. This event will include activities for all ages to discuss Juneteenth, enjoy a live DJ, sign up for the summer reading program, meet local Black authors, and participate in a 360 photo booth hosted by DJ N4RED.

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Tarkington Park – The Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Tarkington Park, 45 W. 40th St. A variety of activities for families and children of all ages are scheduled including a youth basketball clinic, and Play Parlour curated by Rokh. A Versiti of Indiana mobile blood unit will be on-site to accept blood donations and to promote the importance of a diverse blood supply.

The Major Taylor Festival celebrates the life and legacy of Marshall “Major” Taylor and is hosted by the Indiana State Museum. This free event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Museum. The festival will feature live performances by local artists, exhibitors throughout the museum and front lawn, food trucks, and hands-on activities.

Juneteenth Brunch at The Walker, Block Party & Walker Center to mark 95 years

Flanner House’s Juneteenth Celebration – Outside of live performances, we will also have 75 local Black business vendors, food trucks, games, and interactive Diasporic activities.

Juneteenth Eastside Celebration – Sunday, June 19 – Black Theater/Poetry Day as part of the Juneteenth Eastside Celebration honoring fathers, families and freedom Warren Performing Arts Center (9500 E. 16th St.) – Noon-5 p.m.

Biketeenth, a health initiative unifying the Black collective in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, will host its third annual event on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in partnership with Bike Indianapolis, Be Nimble, Co. and the Major Taylor Association, Inc. The 7.5-mile bicycle ride will begin at 11 a.m. on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The leisurely three-hour tour includes meandering through the city and along parts of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail before ending at The Madame C. J. Walker Building. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 school site.

Juneteenth Peach Walk “What’s Next Movement” Assemble at 9, start at 10. You’re asked to bring a canned good.

Family-owned Near-Eastside landscaping business Heath Outdoor will honor Juneteenth with a beautification project for two Indianapolis schools that share its values of equality, diversity, and inclusion. Nearly 100 skilled landscapers and designers from Heath Outdoor and its vendor, Stone Center of Indiana, will provide grading, drainage and landscaping that includes 6,000 square feet of sod and native plants for the grounds at The Oaks Academy Pre-K, as well as building a functional art structure for children to gather, learn and play. Crews will build an area for gaga, a variant of dodgeball played in a pit, at The Oaks Academy Brookside.