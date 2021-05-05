Central Indiana mental health help

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
- Bloomington Meadows
- (812)331-8000
- Clark Memorial Hospital
- (812)282-6631
- Columbus Regional Health
- (812)376-5136
- Wellstone Regional Hospital
- (812)284-8000 x6
HENRY COUNTY
- Meridian Health Services
- (765)521-2450
JOHNSON COUNTY
- Partnership for a Healthier Johnson County
- Johnson County Health Department
- (317)346-4365
- Johnson County Systems of Care
MADISON COUNTY
- Non-Emergency
- Aspire
- (765)641-8389
- Meridian Health Services
- (765)393-0063
- Open Door
- (765)286-7000
- Aspire
- Emergency/After Hours
- Anderson Center
- (765)646-8444
- Anderson Center
- Substance Use Disorder Specifically, Emergent and Non
- Aspire Mockingbird Hill
- (765)641-8231
- Madison County Health Department
- (765)641-9678
- Bridges of Hope
- (765)358-7320
- Turning Point
- (765)227-2585
- Aspire Mockingbird Hill
MIAMI COUNTY
- Four County Mental Health Services
- (765)572-1932
MONROE COUNTY
- Helping Bloomington Monroe
- (812)349-3430
- Centerstone
- (877) 467-3123
- IU Bloomington free mental health first aid training:
- Classes this summer, sign up here
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Quick Response Team
- (765)401-6200
OWEN COUNTY
- IHC Owen County
- (812) 652-1700
- Hamilton Center
- (812) 829-0037
- IU Health Bloomington
- (812) 353-5252
TIPPECANOE COUNTY
- Mental Health of America Lafayette
- (765) 742-1800
- Crisis line: 765-742-0244 (call or text)