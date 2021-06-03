Central Library engraving project: push to add people of color

INDIANAPOLIS — The names of 81 people considered notable authors and thinkers are memorialized into the walls at the Central Library downtown. Right now, there are only five women included and no authors of color. Now the library is asking for help to fix that.

Michael Twyman is a library patron and donor that will be funding the project. He and the library are taking suggestions on influential writers of color to be included in the engravings. FOX59 spoke with Twyman about his efforts. The library is accepting suggestions until June 30, 2021.

