Cereal cinema at the Athenaeum returns

INDIANAPOLIS– A bowl of cereal goes hand-in-hand with Saturday morning cartoons. But, what if you get to watch those cartoons in a movie theater? The cereal cinema film series returns to the Athenaeum July 17. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the film will start at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased for $6.50 on the Athenaeum’s website and include a bowl of cereal and admission to the movie.

The schedule for the rest of the year is below:

July 17: The Emperor’s New Groove

Sept. 11: Pokémon: The First Movie

Nov. 13: Shrek

Dec. 18: The Muppet Christmas Carol