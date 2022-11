INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for a little magic?

The “Champions of Magic” tour is coming to The Old National Centre on November 26 & 27.

The show includes an array of amazing illusions, including Houdini’s famous water torture cell, levitation, and a very special trick including a supercar.

Performers Alex McAleer and Fernando Velsco talked to us about the tour and some of the immersive elements the audience can expect to see at the show.