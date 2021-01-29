Chance for Colts fans to win holiday delivery from Blue
Live Guardian Radar
Current Temps
Live Local Radar
Regional Radar
Wind Chill
Watches and Warnings
INDIANAPOLIS– Are you looking for something to do for Valentine’s Day? How about a visit from beloved Colts mascot Blue? He’s offering special deliveries and you have the chance to win.
Caroline Cooke is a mascot program coordinator for the Colts explains how you can win. For more information on how to get Blue to visit you, click here. For more information on booking Blue for an appearance, click here.