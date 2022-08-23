Parents of high schoolers, listen up! Starting with the class of 2023, the requirements to graduate have changed in Indiana. Hoosier students will need to do more to earn their diploma.

Heidi Schellinger is the director of counseling for Indiana Connections Academy and the Career Academy. She joined FOX59 in the studio this morning to break down the new requirements.



You can find or more information on the new requirements on the Indiana Connections Academy website or the Indiana Connections Career Academy Website.