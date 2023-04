This week IMPD hosted a prayer vigil for local families who have lost loved ones to violence. So far this year Indianapolis has seen 61 homicides. The chaplain’s office helps families grieve their loss and walks with them on their journey. IMPD Senior Chaplain John Russell joined Angela on the red couch to share what that looks like, and how he and others are there to help. For more information, click here.

