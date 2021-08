INDIANAPOLIS–He was a beloved member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on the near northwest side. Sadly, Rev. Greg Cheatham passed away from COVID-19 in January. He was 58 years old.

Now his wife and the church congregation are putting together a benefit golf outing to help students afford college in his honor. We speak to Rev. Cheatham’s wife, Lawanda and Rev. Dr. Carl Liggins Sr., pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church. For more information on the golf outing, click here.