Chef spotlight and furry friend shoutout: Richelle and Kevin ‘Woody’ Rider; Bentley, Eva, Bella, Coco, Rambo and Macy!

Sherman has another look on the bright side this Friday morning!

He’s continuing to shine a light every week on two things that bring us comfort during these times: food and furry friends.

Today’s chef spotlight features Richelle and Kevin ‘Woody’ Rider, the husband and wife team behind Divvy and Woodys Library Restaurant in Carmel.

Watch the video to learn how you can make their popular whipped feta recipe.

Today’s furry friends include a cat named after a country star, a pup that acts as his family’s alarm clock, and many more.