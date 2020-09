INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in its second week of its new use of force training. Officers are in classrooms for now, but will soon undergo situational training. The new policy emphasizes deescalation tactics, as well as proportional force.

IMPD’s new policies were formed following protests and riots taking place in Indianapolis, back in late May and early June.

FOX59 spoke with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor about the department’s progress.