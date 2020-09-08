The 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is on Friday. A lot has been written about that dark day in history. A new book called Sway is out today. It’s the first memoir told by a child of 9/11.
Matt Bocchi was nine-years-old when his dad died in the World Trade Center. He joined us this morning to talk about the book and how he is doing.
Child who lost his father on 9/11 writes a memoir
