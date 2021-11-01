Chocolate Sunday returns to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

INDIANAPOLIS — A delicious brunch of champagne and chocolate also contributes to a great cause: the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Chocolate Sunday fundraiser returns in person this Sunday, Nov. 7, from 9:30 a.m. until noon at a new location at Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Auction items at the fundraiser will include an electric bike, a wine tasting for 20, a weekend trip to D.C. and even an Indiana Pacers package for 18 tickets in a Mayor’s Suite.

There is still time to join and donate. For more info, visit ChocolateSunday.org.

