Today is Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day of prayer and the start of Lent. While many churches will be offering the traditional Ash Wednesday services today, Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis is continuing a tradition started in recent years called Ashes to Go.

Reverend Canon Jodi Baron with Christ Church Cathedral joined FOX59 this morning to explain more about holy day.

You can learn more about Ashes to Go and other services offered at Christ Church Cathedral by clicking here.