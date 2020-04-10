Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Churches worshiping online for Easter weekend

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– During the coronavirus crisis people have paraded across the world to celebrate teachers, healthcare workers, military, first responders and more.
Now, several central Indiana churches are coming together on Easter Sunday to pray for the entire city of Indianapolis. Pastor Christopher Armstrong from Mt. Vernon baptist church joins us to talk about the upcoming event.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News