INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– During the coronavirus crisis people have paraded across the world to celebrate teachers, healthcare workers, military, first responders and more.
Now, several central Indiana churches are coming together on Easter Sunday to pray for the entire city of Indianapolis. Pastor Christopher Armstrong from Mt. Vernon baptist church joins us to talk about the upcoming event.
Churches worshiping online for Easter weekend
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– During the coronavirus crisis people have paraded across the world to celebrate teachers, healthcare workers, military, first responders and more.