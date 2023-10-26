INDIANAPOLIS — Circle Spark Fest is a two-day fall festival on monument circle, and it returns October 28th and 29th.

This year, Circle Spark will be partnering with Ube Fest, a celebration of Filipino heritage.

Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc, Ube Fest founder James Oreste, and “Salamat Cookies” CEO Michael Williams II, share what you can expect at the free event.

Click here for more information on Circle Spark.

Click here to learn more about Ube Fest.

Click here to learn more about the mission of Salamat Cookies.