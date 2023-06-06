Classical Pairings Live event is co-hosted by Classical Music Indy and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. Emceed by Nick Johnson, you’ll have the opportunity to sample great beverages paired with live music by talented local artists.

T﻿his event will be at the Foxhole Tasting Room at Hotel Tango and will feature four tasting-sized craft cocktails that will be paired with live music performed by Matthew Kraemer (violin), Andrea Kleesattel (cello), and Laura Recendez (flute). The event will last approximately one hour with time after for guests to mingle with our host, guest speaker, and musicians.