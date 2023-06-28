INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you tired of driveway dirt and grime?

If so, I found a simple device that can save you some time. I used to use a pressure washer to clean my driveway, and it worked fine. But it took a couple hours as the wand path of water wasn’t more than 6 inches wide, if you wanted to get it really clean.

If you’re much farther away, depending on the pressure, you won’t get much cleaning power. And when it comes to removing oil, it’s not always easy.

At first, using a pressure washer was satisfying, watching the dirt get washed away. But after two hours last year, I quit when I had completed 12 of the 18 squares of my driveway. This year I decided to buy what’s called a “pressure washer surface cleaner.”

It connects directly to your pressure washer. My surface cleaner cost about $80. There are many options online that range from $50 to $150.

Basically, they have a couple tubes or high-pressure jets that spin rapidly under a circular platform, breaking up the dirt and grime. The water in the tube is just an inch or two off the driveway.

The surface cleaner is about 15 inches wide, which allows you to clean a much bigger area than just a pressure washer wand. They work for driveways, patios, decks and sidewalks. They are made of stainless-steel construction with a heavy-duty bearing to last.

They’re heavy enough that they won’t rise up under high pressure, but they are light enough to almost float which makes it easy to move around to clean an area. The sides of the skirt also have a splash-free skirt that reduces overspray and keeps you dry while you clean.

The one I bought came in a box and required no assembly except for attaching your pressure washer wand to the cleaner. The power pressure washer is not included. This is purely an attachment to your current machine. And speaking of that machine, make sure you have one that puts out at least 2,000 psi. Mine was only 1,700 psi, which meant I had to go over the same area a little more.

Surprisingly the surface cleaner still worked, even though my pressure washer was underpowered. Almost all the surface cleaners you’ll find require a minimum of 2,000 psi and a maximum of 4,000 psi.

The manufacturer said their device cleans up to four times faster than a spray nozzle alone, significantly reducing cleaning time. I found it was indeed much faster than a pressure washer wand by itself. It also eliminates streaks by keeping the nozzles at a fixed height from the surface. Equipped with four large wheels, it’s easy to move. The 1/4” quick plug is easy to connect with included pressure washer wands. A filter is also built into the entrance to prevent the blockage of impurities.

Another tip: if you have two wand tubes connected to the pressure washer, like I did to reach gutters the previous year, disconnect one. It’s more sturdy with just one wand, and you don’t need a wand that long to get the job done.