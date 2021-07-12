Coburn Place Lemonade Stand back in person for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Coburn Place is a safe haven for children with parents on the run from domestic abuse. It is located at 38th and College Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis. Just last year alone, Coburn served more than 600 children. There are several services available, but it also acts as a place for children to live, laugh and love.

Coburn Place is hosting a fundraiser in order to keep things running smoothly. The Lemonade Stand will be held both online, and in person for the first time since the pandemic.

FOX59 spoke with Julie Henson, the vice president of development at Coburn Place, about the fundraiser and other services for children.

For more information about Coburn Place, click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Lemonade Stand fundraiser, and to donate online, click here.