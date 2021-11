INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever dreamed of being a mixologist? Now you can thanks to “Mixo Indy“, a local business that offers cocktail classes from your home.

Mixo founder and instructor Katie Slonim shared this recipe for FOX59 viewers.

Applejack and Cardamom Sour

1 egg white

1/2 oz. lemon juice

3/4 oz. cardamom syrup

1 oz. apple cider

2 oz. Laird’s Applejack Brandy

Mix ingredients together. Enjoy.