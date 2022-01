(NEXSTAR) – Nissan has announced a recall of nearly 800,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect with the dash side harnesses — a defect which can lead to fires in “rare cases.”

The recall affects approximately 793,000 Nissan Rogue units from 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. Nissan estimated that around “0.01 percent” of the vehicles actually contain the defect.