College Football Championship weekend events preview

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is preparing for about 100,000 fans to arrive in town for the College Football Championship game this weekend. But what is there for them to do when they get there?

Starting Saturday fans can downtown to Monument Circle for a free flow area of activities, photo opportunities and live concerts with big names.

The College Football Playoff Director of Public Events Ryan Allen Hall says they will have giant 12-foot numbers that say 2022. He says there will also be a mini-zipline and a bag jump where people can jump 25 feet into a soft pit and take a picture of their landing.

When it comes to music, Doja Cat is headline Saturday, 21 Pilots on Sunday, and Sam Hunt on Monday.

Crews are building the biggest stage monument circle has ever seen for those artists.

“We want more people than who are able to go to the game, to experience the game. So this is a way we can get everyone in the city involved,” said Hall.

“From local businesses to individual business owners, down to just mom and pop families. We want the whole city, and frankly, the whole region, to be able to benefit from the game coming to town.”

There are also other events like a Championship Tailgate just before the game and the Extra Yard 5-K happening Sunday morning.

“This provides a little bit of a pressure release value for people. When you do it the right way, when you’re responsible for things, people can come out and enjoy their city again. This is kind of like a revitalization for many people to come out of their homes and come out and celebrate with people.”

Preparations are underway to set the stage for the @CFBPlayoff championship… literally. Crews just got here to start working on the stage for the life artists. pic.twitter.com/cPqUvM2Bsj — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) January 5, 2022

The events and concerts are free, but it’s recommended you get here early. Click here for more information.