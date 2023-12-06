There’s a growing need for a more skilled workforce, but unfortunately Indiana is not prepared to meet that demand. A local foundation is working to help reverse declining college enrollment – with the second phase of its College Matters initiative. Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, joined Scott in the studio to explain how this initiative helps students in Marion County. For more information, click here.

