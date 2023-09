Countless Hoosiers will be diagnosed with cancer this year, with many of those diagnoses being for colorectal cancer. No matter who you are, with a life-altering diagnosis like that, you’ll need support. That’s why Brigid Clarke is volunteering for the Blue Hope Bash. It’s a big undertaking, but she never tires of giving back because of what she lost. For more information, click here.

