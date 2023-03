Truly shocking statistics released in the last 24 hours show how prevalent colorectal cancer has become in people under 55.

The number of people diagnosed has doubled since the 1990s.

Dr. Evan Fitz is a colon and rectal surgeon with Franciscan and was kind enough to come in before seeing patients and talk about this.

You can aid in the fight against colorectal cancer by supporting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and its Blue Hope Bash. Learn more here.