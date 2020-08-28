Colossal consignment sale this weekend in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – If you have children, we have a huge sale happening now through the weekend. It’s a place to shop for everything for kids and families. They have clothes, toys, books, and everything a parent needs.

And maybe the best part is how much money you can save. That’s important as kids outgrow what they have in a matter of months.

“This is our first year at Grand Park. We are super excited to have all this space, and everything in one room,” said Dawn Pfannenstiel, Just Between Friends Sale organizer.

It’s the Just Between Friends Sale, and this year it’s in Westfield at Grand Park, which is massive, so there’s plenty of room for social distancing.

“We have games, books, puzzles, shoes, clothes from infancy all the way up to juniors. We do have maternity items as well. There is even furniture, and large equipment like ride on toys,” said Pfannenstiel.

They also have motorized scooters and strollers of all shapes and sizes. It’ll stretch your dollar, whether you are buying or selling. They have tens of thousands of items to choose from and almost all of it is like new.

“Our consigners earn anywhere from 60 to 75% on their sold items, and our shoppers can expect to save anywhere from 50 to 90 percent off retail, which is great for families,” said Pfannenstiel.

The sale started Thursday, and it goes through Saturday, so it’s too late to sign up to sell items, but you can always go onto the JBF website to find out when the next sale is. They will walk you through the very simple process of signing up to sell, price your items and tag them. As far as shopping, that’s a bit different this year with COVID.

“We’re recommending to do a shopping ticket time on our website, and that’s just to help maintain the numbers for our maximum occupancy. You don’t have to. We understand schedules change and you’re not really sure when you are going to be able to shop and so forth, so walk-ups are certainly welcome. There just might be a little line that you might have to wait in to get in,” said Pfannenstiel.

On Saturday organizers have their famous discount days where you get half price in the morning, 75% off in the evening, and then they also added a half price sale to the public Friday evening as well. If you go, bring a mask with you. However, if you forgot a mask, organizers have them there for you.