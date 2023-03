The Colts will soon be marking 40 years in the Circle City! There have been a lot of amazing moments over the years, including the team’s Super Bowl win in 2007. Now the Colts have plans to celebrate the big anniversary with their faithful fans. Hayden Barnack, the Colts Senior Marketing Manager, and mascot Blue joined Daniel in the studio to share more about what’s planned. For more information, click here.

