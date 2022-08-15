INDIANAPOLIS- Colts Training Camp continues this week, following Saturday’s pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

Several exciting things are on the schedule, including Fan Appreciation Day on Wednesday.

The team will also be practicing with the Detroit Lions.

Stehanie Pemberton, Indianapolis Colts Vice President of Marketing, joined FOX59 Morning News Monday sharing the exciting details of this week’s upcoming events and how you can get involved.

More information can be found here: https://www.milb.com/indianapolis/schedule/2022-08.