INDIANAPOLIS — It’s time to get loud, wear blue, and show up, because this Saturday, if the Colts win against the Texans, it’s an automatic in for the playoffs.

The last time the two teams played, it was week 2, and the Colts won!

Now, this week’s game is a fan appreciation game and the Colts have something special for select fans as this game is sure to be one for the books!

Click here for details on this year’s Touchdown Town.

